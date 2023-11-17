Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 November, 2023, 4:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Australia beat South Africa to meet India in WC final on Nov 19

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Desk

Australia beat South Africa by three wickets in a tense chase of 213 on Thursday to set up a Cricket World Cup final against India.

Australia wobbled after Travis Head's 62 in Kolkata but Steve Smith (30) and Josh Inglis (28) helped the five-time champions reach their target with 16 balls to spare and make their eighth final.

Opener Travis Head hit a quickfire 62 but Australia lost five wickets in their chase of 213 for victory.

Head and David Warner, who hit 29, started strongly before South Africa struck back at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Aiden Markram bowled Warner and KagisoRabada sent back Mitchell Marsh for a duck as Head, who was dropped on 40 and 57, looked to bat on.

However, Australia were in trouble at 137-5 after KeshavMaharaj bowled Head and fellow spinner TabraizShamsi struck twice in quick succession.

The left-arm wrist spinner trapped MarnusLabuschagnelbw for 18 and bowled Glenn Maxwell for one in his next over.

Earlier David Miller hit 101 but South Africa were bowled out for 212 in 49.4 overs after they elected to bat first in an attempt to make their first-ever World Cup final.

Australia will face India in Sunday's final at Ahmedabad.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Biden, Xi restore military ties despite 'dictator' comment
Australia beat South Africa to meet India in WC final on Nov 19
UN Rights bodies' ‘two-faced’ position unmasked: Momen
Trinamool BNP welcomes polls schedule
UN adopts Rohingya resolution by consensus
4-member EU team coming to monitor election: MoFA
India's position on BD remains same as stated earlier: MEA
Cyclone 'Midhili' likely to cross BD coast this evening


Latest News
Cyclone ‘Midhili’ starts crossing Mongla-Payra coast
Blinken says to expect candid talk after Biden calls Xi 'dictator'
Canada, Britain and main EU countries join Myanmar genocide case
15 injured as Bulgarian fans clash with police during Euro qualifier
609 shelters ready in Chattogram ahead of cyclone 'Midhili'
Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ likely to cross Mongla-Pyra coast by Friday evening
Xi courting Indo-Pacific leaders in flurry of talks at summit in San Francisco
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Trade, investments in Asia-Pacific not yet recovered after pandemic: Russian diplomat
Most Read News
Commuter train set on fire in Tangail, 2 compartments gutted
JnU student Khadija's bail upheld by SC, no bar to release
Hostage gave birth in Gaza captivity, says Israel PM office
Deep depression over Bay likely to turn into cyclone Midhili
Adam Tamiji Huq's Gulshan residence raided by RAB
Peter Haas leaves for Colombo
UNSC calls for pauses in Gaza fighting for aid
Bus, pickup van set on fire in Gazipur
'Election door is still open for BNP'
229 BGB platoons deployed across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft