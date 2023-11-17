Australia beat South Africa to meet India in WC final on Nov 19

Australia beat South Africa by three wickets in a tense chase of 213 on Thursday to set up a Cricket World Cup final against India.Australia wobbled after Travis Head's 62 in Kolkata but Steve Smith (30) and Josh Inglis (28) helped the five-time champions reach their target with 16 balls to spare and make their eighth final.Opener Travis Head hit a quickfire 62 but Australia lost five wickets in their chase of 213 for victory.Head and David Warner, who hit 29, started strongly before South Africa struck back at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.Aiden Markram bowled Warner and KagisoRabada sent back Mitchell Marsh for a duck as Head, who was dropped on 40 and 57, looked to bat on.However, Australia were in trouble at 137-5 after KeshavMaharaj bowled Head and fellow spinner TabraizShamsi struck twice in quick succession.The left-arm wrist spinner trapped MarnusLabuschagnelbw for 18 and bowled Glenn Maxwell for one in his next over.Earlier David Miller hit 101 but South Africa were bowled out for 212 in 49.4 overs after they elected to bat first in an attempt to make their first-ever World Cup final.Australia will face India in Sunday's final at Ahmedabad.