Trinamool BNP welcomes polls schedule

Trinamool BNP on Thursday welcomed the announcement of schedule of 12th general election.Speaking at a press conference at a hotel in Gulshan, party Chairman Shamser Mobin Chowdhury said, "Trinamool BNP is a pro-election party.We have taken all the preparations to participate in the 12th general election. We hope that the polls will be held in a peaceful and transparent manner.""We will start selling nomination forms from November 18," he said.He said, "The administration must ensure the security of candidates, voters and polling stations. We hope the administration and the law enforcement agencies will not interfere in any way with the election."He hoped that the Election Commission would carry out its constitutional duties in an impartial manner.The fee for a party nomination form has been fixed at Tk 5,000, he said, adding that the nomination board of Trinamool BNP will finalise nominations after interviewing the aspirants from November 21 to 23.Replying a question, whether the election will be fair or not? he said "During dialogue with the EC we demanded free and fair election. They promised us to make the election participatory and fair.""We will nominate candidates in 300 constituencies," he added.