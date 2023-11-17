Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 November, 2023, 4:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UN adopts Rohingya resolution by consensus

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Diplomatic Correspondent

The third committee of the United Nations General Assembly adopted the annual resolution on the human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar by consensus on Wednesday.

Jointly tabled by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU), the resolution was co-sponsored by 114 countries, marking the highest level of international support since 2017.

However, the resolution highlights several critical developments, according to a UN release.

It commends the generosity and humanitarian support of the Government of Bangladesh in hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingya, including its extensive investments in the Bhasan Char project.

Referring to the deteriorating political situation in Myanmar, it calls upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis and create a conducive environment in Rakhine to facilitate the voluntary, safe, dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

The resolution welcomes the recently adopted Security Council Resolution 2669 (2022), in which the Council demanded an immediate end to all forms of violence throughout Myanmar.

It also calls for swift implementation of ASEAN's five-point consensus to expedite the repatriation of Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

The resolution notes the ongoing justice and accountability processes, including developments in the case against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice and the investigation by the Prosecution of the International Criminal Court.

Member states have been urged to continue their humanitarian support to the Rohingya living in Bangladesh in the spirit of responsibility and burden-sharing.

The United Nations General Assembly Third Committee deals with human rights, humanitarian affairs, and social matters, meeting every year in early October and aiming to finish its work by the end of November, the release added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Biden, Xi restore military ties despite 'dictator' comment
Australia beat South Africa to meet India in WC final on Nov 19
UN Rights bodies' ‘two-faced’ position unmasked: Momen
Trinamool BNP welcomes polls schedule
UN adopts Rohingya resolution by consensus
4-member EU team coming to monitor election: MoFA
India's position on BD remains same as stated earlier: MEA
Cyclone 'Midhili' likely to cross BD coast this evening


Latest News
Cyclone ‘Midhili’ starts crossing Mongla-Payra coast
Blinken says to expect candid talk after Biden calls Xi 'dictator'
Canada, Britain and main EU countries join Myanmar genocide case
15 injured as Bulgarian fans clash with police during Euro qualifier
609 shelters ready in Chattogram ahead of cyclone 'Midhili'
Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ likely to cross Mongla-Pyra coast by Friday evening
Xi courting Indo-Pacific leaders in flurry of talks at summit in San Francisco
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Trade, investments in Asia-Pacific not yet recovered after pandemic: Russian diplomat
Most Read News
Commuter train set on fire in Tangail, 2 compartments gutted
JnU student Khadija's bail upheld by SC, no bar to release
Hostage gave birth in Gaza captivity, says Israel PM office
Deep depression over Bay likely to turn into cyclone Midhili
Adam Tamiji Huq's Gulshan residence raided by RAB
Peter Haas leaves for Colombo
UNSC calls for pauses in Gaza fighting for aid
Bus, pickup van set on fire in Gazipur
'Election door is still open for BNP'
229 BGB platoons deployed across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft