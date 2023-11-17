UN adopts Rohingya resolution by consensus

The third committee of the United Nations General Assembly adopted the annual resolution on the human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar by consensus on Wednesday.Jointly tabled by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU), the resolution was co-sponsored by 114 countries, marking the highest level of international support since 2017.However, the resolution highlights several critical developments, according to a UN release.It commends the generosity and humanitarian support of the Government of Bangladesh in hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingya, including its extensive investments in the Bhasan Char project.Referring to the deteriorating political situation in Myanmar, it calls upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis and create a conducive environment in Rakhine to facilitate the voluntary, safe, dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.The resolution welcomes the recently adopted Security Council Resolution 2669 (2022), in which the Council demanded an immediate end to all forms of violence throughout Myanmar.It also calls for swift implementation of ASEAN's five-point consensus to expedite the repatriation of Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar.The resolution notes the ongoing justice and accountability processes, including developments in the case against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice and the investigation by the Prosecution of the International Criminal Court.Member states have been urged to continue their humanitarian support to the Rohingya living in Bangladesh in the spirit of responsibility and burden-sharing.The United Nations General Assembly Third Committee deals with human rights, humanitarian affairs, and social matters, meeting every year in early October and aiming to finish its work by the end of November, the release added.