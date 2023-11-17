Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 November, 2023, 4:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

4-member EU team coming to monitor election: MoFA

C\'wealth mission to stay in Dhaka from November 18 to 22

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Diplomatic Correspondent

C'wealth mission to stay in Dhaka from November 18 to 22
A four-member European Union (EU) expert team is set to arrive in Dhaka to monitor the upcoming 12th General Election in Bangladesh, scheduled for January 7, 2024.

Additionally, the Commonwealth will dispatch a pre-election assessment mission from November 18 to 22, Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said in the weekly media briefing on Thursday.
She said the Foreign Ministry does not have any list of interested persons or organizations who want to observe the election.
"But we heard that the Election Commission got some requests," she added.

Besides, she said the Commonwealth would send a pre-election assessment mission from November 18 to 22.

Replying to a question, she, however, said the government did not seek any assistance or support from any country or organisations related to elections.

Officials at the Election Commission said the EU observers are likely to reach Bangladesh on November 21. They would stay in Bangladesh for two months.

Election Commission saying it would not observe the Bangladesh general election due to fund constraints, following a pre-election observation mission's report.

However, later they moved away from the decision and said that they would send four observers in the upcoming polls.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Biden, Xi restore military ties despite 'dictator' comment
Australia beat South Africa to meet India in WC final on Nov 19
UN Rights bodies' ‘two-faced’ position unmasked: Momen
Trinamool BNP welcomes polls schedule
UN adopts Rohingya resolution by consensus
4-member EU team coming to monitor election: MoFA
India's position on BD remains same as stated earlier: MEA
Cyclone 'Midhili' likely to cross BD coast this evening


Latest News
Cyclone ‘Midhili’ starts crossing Mongla-Payra coast
Blinken says to expect candid talk after Biden calls Xi 'dictator'
Canada, Britain and main EU countries join Myanmar genocide case
15 injured as Bulgarian fans clash with police during Euro qualifier
609 shelters ready in Chattogram ahead of cyclone 'Midhili'
Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ likely to cross Mongla-Pyra coast by Friday evening
Xi courting Indo-Pacific leaders in flurry of talks at summit in San Francisco
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Trade, investments in Asia-Pacific not yet recovered after pandemic: Russian diplomat
Most Read News
Commuter train set on fire in Tangail, 2 compartments gutted
JnU student Khadija's bail upheld by SC, no bar to release
Hostage gave birth in Gaza captivity, says Israel PM office
Deep depression over Bay likely to turn into cyclone Midhili
Adam Tamiji Huq's Gulshan residence raided by RAB
Peter Haas leaves for Colombo
UNSC calls for pauses in Gaza fighting for aid
Bus, pickup van set on fire in Gazipur
'Election door is still open for BNP'
229 BGB platoons deployed across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft