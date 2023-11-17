4-member EU team coming to monitor election: MoFA

C'wealth mission to stay in Dhaka from November 18 to 22A four-member European Union (EU) expert team is set to arrive in Dhaka to monitor the upcoming 12th General Election in Bangladesh, scheduled for January 7, 2024.Additionally, the Commonwealth will dispatch a pre-election assessment mission from November 18 to 22, Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said in the weekly media briefing on Thursday.She said the Foreign Ministry does not have any list of interested persons or organizations who want to observe the election."But we heard that the Election Commission got some requests," she added.Besides, she said the Commonwealth would send a pre-election assessment mission from November 18 to 22.Replying to a question, she, however, said the government did not seek any assistance or support from any country or organisations related to elections.Officials at the Election Commission said the EU observers are likely to reach Bangladesh on November 21. They would stay in Bangladesh for two months.Election Commission saying it would not observe the Bangladesh general election due to fund constraints, following a pre-election observation mission's report.However, later they moved away from the decision and said that they would send four observers in the upcoming polls.