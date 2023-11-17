Cyclone 'Midhili' likely to cross BD coast this evening

The deep depression formed over Bay of Bengal has turned into cyclone 'Midhili' on Thursday night and it's likely to cross the Bangladesh coast by Friday evening, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).As the cyclone is likely to cross Bangladesh coast, country's maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra, have been advised to hoist Danger Signal No-7 after 12 midnight on Friday as the cyclone over the west-central Bay and adjoining area is moving north-westwards and intensifying.These maritime ports were advised to hoist local cautionary Signal No. 3 till 9pm on Thursday,The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief completed all preparations to save the coastal people and their properties.The Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) Implementation Board held a meeting in the Disaster Management Ministry conference room in the Secretariat on Thursday evening chaired by State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman.The meeting over, Enamur Rahman said that the deep depression could turn into cyclone 'Midhili' by late Thursday night and cross the Bangladesh coast by Friday evening.He said the deep depression was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm at around 12midnight on Thursday.The coastal districts of Barguna, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Bhola, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat and Chattogram, are likely to be hit, he said.If the deep depression turns into a cyclone, it might hit the Bangladesh coast at a maximum wind speed of 90 km per hour, he said.The cyclone's wind speed will vary between 64km per hour and 88 km per hour, he said."The deep depression is now 400 km away from Mongla and Payra seaports, the state minister said, adding, "We expect the cyclone to hit the coastal areas between 12midnight and 6pm on Friday."The centre of the cyclone Midhli, the name given by the Maldives, could pass by the Khepupara coast in f Patuakhali between Khulna and Barisal divisions.Enam said that as it's not full moon now, the cyclone's wind speed is less, with less possibility of flooding in the coastal belt."The low pressure turned into deep depression quickly," he said."We have decided to evacuate vulnerable people to safe shelters before 12 noon tomorrow," Enam said.The state minister said that as soon as the danger signal No 7 was issued by the Met Office, the government asked for evacuating vulnerable people to safe shelters speedily.The field administration has instructed to keep the shelters ready with food and water, he said.He said, "Last month, the administration provided rice, dry food, poultry and cattle fodder, baby food and money during cyclone Hamoon.The unused money is still in their hands and they will use them. If they need anything else, they should let us know and we'll do whatever is needed speedily."The state minister said, "A number of severe cyclones hit Bangladesh in November in the past and we should keep in mind that there will be another storm in November. We will continue to work to protect life, property and cattle."