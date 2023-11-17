No polls campaign before Dec 18: EC

The Election Commission (EC) has directed all aspirants of 12th general election not to take part in election campaign till December 18.Speaking to journalists at Agargaon EC building at a press briefing EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said, "According to the electoral rules, the election campaign will start for all parties 21 days before the election date and continue till January 5."He said the commission is yet to decide when the ballots will be sent to the polling centres."After allocation of the electoral symbol on December 14, the ballots will be readied and then will be sent to the districts three or four days before the polls. But it will be decided later exactly when we will send the ballots to the voting centres," he added.Replying to a query about the code of conduct violation after announcement of election schedule, the EC Secretary said, nobody complained to them in this regard yet.About the transfer of the government officials, the Secretary said, "We don't know if such transfers happened after the election schedule announcement.The Ministry concerned will send the proposal to the EC and then it will give their opinion."He also said that if any local government representative wants to take part in the upcoming parliamentary election, he or she will need to resign first.