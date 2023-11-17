Quader hopes BNP would join Jan 7 polls

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Qader, also road transports and bridges minister, on Thursday hoped that despite opposition, the BNP would join the polls to be held on January 7."We believe that the time for participating in the election is not over yet and BNP's participation in the election would be welcomed," Qader said while addressing a press conference at the Dhaka District office of Awami League at Tejgaon in Dhaka.The AL general secretary said that nominations papers of AL will be sold from its Bangabandhu Avenue office from November 18 to November 21 between 10 am and 4 pm every day.AL President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will launch the selling of the nomination papers being connected virtually.She will hold the first meeting of her party's election committee today (Friday) at 3pm at Dhaka District Awami League office at Tejgaon.Welcoming the EC for announcement of polls schedule, Quader said Awami League welcomes the Election Commission's announcement of the schedule for the upcoming election.AL will extend its all out support to the Election Commission to ensure a free, fair and acceptable election.He said AL has always fought for democracy and vowed to uphold the rules and regulations of the constitution."We are committed to cooperating with the Election Commission in all matters related to the election," Qader said. "We hope that the EC will be able to hold a meaningful election."He said AL will respond to a letter from US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu within a day or two.Obaidul Quader said AL President Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the process of sale of nomination forms on Friday from a meeting of the AL's National Election Steering Committee formed on the occasion of the 12th national elections.The AL president will be connected virtually to the central office from Dhaka district Awami League office.The sale of nomination forms will start on Saturday, he said.AL presidium members, including Motia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafarullah, Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Kamrul Islam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, and AFM Bahauddin Nasim were also present at the press conference.However, in a press release issued on Thursday, AL said that the ruling Awami League will start selling its nomination forms among the aspirant candidates on Saturday for the parliamentary elections slated for January 7.The party aspirants can collect and submit the nomination papers from November 18 to November 21 between 10 am and 4 pm everyday, an AL press release said.The interested party men should collect and submit the application forms for party nomination from the specific booths installed at the AL Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.Nomination forms for the candidates of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions will be distributed from the second floor of the party office, while the aspirants from Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions have to collect nomination papers from third floor of the office.Nomination papers of all divisions will be received on the ground floor of the central office.The AL nomination aspirants can collect and submit their application forms themselves or through a representative of the candidate without any extra gathering at the party office.At the time of collection of the application form, a candidate must bring a photocopy of National Identity Card (NID). Mobile number, three posts held by the aspirant and current organisational identity must be clearly mentioned on the photocopy.The nomination forms must be submitted within 4 pm on November 21, the release said.