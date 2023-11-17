Haas left Dhaka

US Ambassador Peter Hass left Dhaka on Thursday afternoon, one day after the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission. He left for Colombo with his spouse.Amid speculations about the US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas' movement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said they know about his position as the diplomats inform them before leaving the country."It is a universal law, it applies to all even when our diplomats leave the host country and come to Dhaka, they inform the host country and also the headquarters in Dhaka. This is the same for the Dhaka-based diplomats.They inform us and also their headquarters before leaving the workstation. They also inform who would be the chargé d'affaires in their absence," Seheli Sabrin, Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday while replying to a question about the US Ambassador's whereabouts.The Foreign Ministry spokesperson declined to make specific comments on Peter Haas while giving the details of the norms of a diplomat's movement. She told journalists to ask the US Embassy about the details on Peter Hass's departure. However, the US Embassy did not make any comment when asked about Peter Haas.From Wednesday night there was a rumour that the US Ambassador who left Dhaka for Colombo on vacation will join the station after Christmas vacation.Some media outlets also ran stories on Thursday over the US Ambassador's present status. Some speculated that Peter Haas left the country or he was recalled after the announcement of the election schedule.Peter Haas' election-related movement put him on the media spot in Bangladesh for the last two months when the US State Department took over the election issue seriously saying that the " US wants to see a free, fair and violence-free election in Bangladesh."He played a role to arrange a dialogue among the political parties to conduct a participatory election in Bangladesh. He handed over a letter to Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party from US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Donald Lu for dialogue. But so far no dialogue was held among these parties.