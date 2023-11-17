Security measures in place for next general election, says Addl Com DMP

Additional Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Dr Khandkar Muhid Uddin on Thursday said all necessary security measures have been taken for the smooth holding of the next general election."Police have been working sincerely to curb violence during the ongoing blockade enforced by BNP and its allies," he told this while addressing a press briefing at DMP Media Centre here.Mahid Uddin said the DMP has been working for 365 days and facing all the challenges. He said some 12 people were arrested with cocktails and various explosives from different areas of the capital city.Last night, eight people were arrested from Bhashantek area, one from Shah Ali and three from Shahbagh area.The arrested were identified as Mahfuz Hossain Muna, 20, Md Yashin, 19, Md Farhad, 19, Md Mahi, 18, Md Awlad Hossain, 18, Md Nasim, 18, Md Amjad Ali Hossain, 18, Md Tanvir Hossain, 18, Md Nizam Uddin Jasim, Noor Mohammad Shikdar, 23, Mohammad Bakhtiar Chowdhury alias Shaheen, 24 and Md Rubel, 20.The Additional Commissioner said the DMP is very sincere about various programmes. For the last four months, DMP has tried to provide adequate security supports to various programmes including political and social."But unfortunately we still have to witness some untoward incidents. We have noticed attempts to use various materials like explosives at several places."