Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 November, 2023, 4:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Security measures in place for next general election, says Addl Com DMP

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent


Additional Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Dr Khandkar Muhid Uddin on Thursday said all necessary security measures have been taken for the smooth holding of the next general election.

"Police have been working sincerely to curb violence during the ongoing blockade enforced by BNP and its allies," he told this while addressing a press briefing at DMP Media Centre here.
Mahid Uddin said the DMP has been working for 365 days and facing all the challenges. He said some 12 people were arrested with cocktails and various explosives from different areas of the capital city.

Last night, eight people were arrested from Bhashantek area, one from Shah Ali and three from Shahbagh area.

The arrested were identified as Mahfuz Hossain Muna, 20, Md Yashin, 19, Md Farhad, 19, Md Mahi, 18, Md Awlad Hossain, 18, Md Nasim, 18, Md Amjad Ali Hossain, 18, Md Tanvir Hossain, 18, Md Nizam Uddin Jasim, Noor Mohammad Shikdar, 23, Mohammad Bakhtiar Chowdhury alias Shaheen, 24 and Md Rubel, 20.

The Additional Commissioner said the DMP is very sincere about various programmes. For the last four months, DMP has tried to provide adequate security supports to various programmes including political and social.

"But unfortunately we still have to witness some untoward incidents. We have noticed attempts to use various materials like explosives at several places."





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Security measures in place for next general election, says Addl Com DMP
Police block Islami Andolan procession at Shantinagar
SC summons 7 pro-BNP lawyers to appear for contempt of court
JCD leader Aman placed on further 5-day remand 
Court asks CID to investigate again
EU vows 'substantial' contribution to climate damage fund
Court dismisses case application against UP chair, others
7 teachers, 2 others of WLFSC get bail


Latest News
Cyclone ‘Midhili’ starts crossing Mongla-Payra coast
Blinken says to expect candid talk after Biden calls Xi 'dictator'
Canada, Britain and main EU countries join Myanmar genocide case
15 injured as Bulgarian fans clash with police during Euro qualifier
609 shelters ready in Chattogram ahead of cyclone 'Midhili'
Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ likely to cross Mongla-Pyra coast by Friday evening
Xi courting Indo-Pacific leaders in flurry of talks at summit in San Francisco
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Trade, investments in Asia-Pacific not yet recovered after pandemic: Russian diplomat
Most Read News
Commuter train set on fire in Tangail, 2 compartments gutted
JnU student Khadija's bail upheld by SC, no bar to release
Hostage gave birth in Gaza captivity, says Israel PM office
Deep depression over Bay likely to turn into cyclone Midhili
Adam Tamiji Huq's Gulshan residence raided by RAB
Peter Haas leaves for Colombo
UNSC calls for pauses in Gaza fighting for aid
Bus, pickup van set on fire in Gazipur
'Election door is still open for BNP'
229 BGB platoons deployed across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft