BD elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2023-2027

Bangladesh has been elected to the UNESCO Executive Board for the term 2023-2027 after a keenly contested election held at the 42nd General Conference in Paris on November 15, 2023.This marks Bangladesh's return to the Board after two years. It is the third contested election that Bangladesh has won at UNESCO in the last one and a half years, according to the Foreign Ministry.Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, who leads the Bangladesh delegation at the UNESCO General Conference, attributed this victory to Bangladesh's deep engagement and diplomatic efforts on the international stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Earlier in the year, Bangladesh was elected to the Executive Council for the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission in June and the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in July 2022.