Friday, 17 November, 2023, 4:19 PM
8 die, 1,429 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,528 this year.

During the period, 1,429 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 5,558 dengue patients, including 1,457 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 2, 98,094 dengue cases and 2, 91,008 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.     �UNB




