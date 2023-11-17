110 countries put forward 301 recommendations for BD: UPR

Some 110 countries have put forward 301 recommendations for Bangladesh that include election issues.At the UN Human Rights Council, the UPR Working Group adopted the recommendations section of the draft report on the Universal Periodic Review of Bangladesh's human rights record on Wednesday.The United States has made three recommendations addressing key human rights issues in Bangladesh during the UPR.The US has recommended the government to (1) Hold security agencies accountable for human rights violations. (2) Ensure the safety of human rights leaders and labor rights leaders. (3) Ensure free and fair trials for all citizens.The US also recommended Bangladesh to protect the ability of citizens to vote and choose their government by ensuring free and fair elections are held in a peaceful manner.The United Kingdom (UK) has made three key recommendations addressing human rights issues in Bangladesh during the Universal Periodic Review organized by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).The UK has recommended: (1) Freedom of expression and assembly without restrictions. (2) The full independence of the judiciary. (3) The protection of the rights of women and girls, ensuring a life free from gender-based violence.The UK recommended measures to guarantee a safe and transparent environment for civil society, human rights defenders, and the media, ensuring that they can exercise their right to freedom of expression and assembly without fear of repercussions, according to the UN release.Bangladesh will "carefully examine" all the recommendations and will provide its feedback in February, according to Law Minister Anisul Huq, who led the Bangladesh delegation at the UPR meeting.A total of 111 countries joined the meeting, and 90 percent of the countries appreciated Bangladesh's progress on the human rights front.Even countries like the United States, the UK, and Canada did not criticize Bangladesh significantly; instead, they offered some constructive recommendations.Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative in Geneva M Sufiur Rahman thanked all the countries, including 12 countries that sent advanced questions and helped the process.The Law Minister said he responded to all the questions on rights issues, including those on the next national election.On Tuesday, UN experts said the universal periodic review of the Human Rights Council is an opportunity for Bangladesh not only to reiterate its commitment to human rights in words but to take urgent, concrete action to end attacks on human rights defenders and journalists.