Probe report submission deferred for 105th time

The submission of the probe report of the murder case of journalist couple, Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, was deferred for the 105th time as the investigation authority, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), failed to submit its on Thursday, the scheduled date.As a result Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin fixed a new date on December 19 for submitting the investigation report.Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar on February 11 in 2012.Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station on the following day.At first Thana police investigated the case, later it was handed over to the Detective Branch of police for investigation.At last it was shifted to RAB on April 21 that year for conducting probe following a High Court order.Police arrested Tanvir Rahman in connection with the murder case on October 1 in 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.