Maulana Bhasani’s 47th death anniv today

The 47th death anniversary of veteran politician Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani will be observed today in the country in a befitting manner.Maulana Bhasani, popularly known as "Majlum Jananeta (the leader of the downtrodden)", passed away on November 17 in 1976.Marking the day, different programmes, including placing of wreaths at Bhasani's grave in Santosh of Tangail, discussions and doa mahfils, have been taken in the capital and at Santosh in Tangail.President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion of the 47th death anniversary of Maulana Bhasani, paying glowing tributes to the late legendary political figure of the country.Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, born in 1880 in Dhangara in Sirajganj, was the son of Haji Sharafat Ali Khan. He gained immense popularity among peasants.He is regarded as the proponent of secular and left-leaning politics in Bangladesh.Bhasani was the founder and president of Pakistan Awami Muslim League which later became Bangladesh Awami League (AL). He also formed a progressive political organisation called National Awami Party (NAP).Bhasani played a very significant role in the 1969 movement against Pakistan, which eventually led to the collapse of the Ayub regime and the release of Bangabandhu and other co-accused in the so-called Agartala conspiracy case. �BSS