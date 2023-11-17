Video
Friday, 17 November, 2023
Home Back Page

Construction Of Ctg-Dohazari Dual Gauge Rail Line

BR likely to sign accord with ADB in December

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 16: Bangladesh Railway (BR) is going to sign an agreement with the donor agency Asian Development Bank (ADB) in December for the construction of 45km long dual gauge double rail line project from Pahartali to Dohazari.

A delegation of ADB team is expected to visit Bangladesh in December to sign the agreement, Bangladesh Railway sources said.

Bangladesh Railway will implement the transformation of Chattogram-Dohazari meter gauge rail line into dual gauge by June 2028 with Tk 7,085.64 crore loan from ADB.

Recently, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) finally approved the Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the 45km long dual gauge double rail line project from Pahartali to Dohazari.

The ECNEC approved  Tk 10,797.09 crore for transforming the Chattogram-Dohazari meter gauge railway track into dual gauge in a bid to ensure safe, fast and uninterrupted rail communication in that region between the tourism city Cox's Bazar and Chattogram.

The main project operations include transformation of 80.76 kilometer track into dual gauge, installing computer based interlocking signal and interlocking, reconstruction of three station buildings and renovation of 14 station buildings, reconstruction of 20 major bridges and 68 minor bridges, three rail overpasses, procurement of 30 meter gauge diesel electric locomotives.

Banglaesh Railway sources said that after the approval, the Bangladesh railway will go for appointment of a Contractor for construction of the project.

Presently, there is one single gauge single line since the past British period. Bangladesh Railway sources said that the ADB has agreed to finance the project.

The present government has taken the step to make it a dual gauge line in order to extend it to Cox's Bazar.

According to BR sources, an Australian firm SMEC has prepared the DPP that had been appointed as the Consultant of the project in 2018. SMEC had completed the feasibility study in December, 2022.

The dual gauge rail line will be constructed from Pahartali station to direct Sholashahar avoiding the present Battali Station of Chattogram through a chord line from Pahartali to Sholashahar.

With the completion of this rail line, the train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will be introduced diverting the Port city.




