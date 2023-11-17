7 Party Alliance calls for peace assembly on Sunday

The Seven Party Alliance has announced a peace assembly on Sunday to protest the hartal (strike) called by the BNP-Jamaat and other like-minded political parties.
Omar Farique, the coordinator of the Seven Party Alliance, made this announcement on Thursday during a meeting at a hotel in the capital.
In a press release, they mentioned that the programme aims to exchange views on the declaration of the 12th general election schedule.
Omar Farique said that, the seven party alliances will make all cooperation to the Election Commission to conduct free, fair and participatory elections.
