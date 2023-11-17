Video
2nd day of blockade called by BNP-led opposition ends amid clashes, arrests

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Staff Correspondent

2nd day of blockade called by BNP-led opposition ends amid clashes, arrests

2nd day of blockade called by BNP-led opposition ends amid clashes, arrests

The 2nd day of the fifth nationwide blockade called by BNP and likeminded parties ended on Thursday evening with reports of clashes, arson incidents and arrests of opposition leaders and activists.

Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence duty officer Rakibul Hasan told to the Daily Observer, "171 incidents of fire occurred in 10 days of  blockade and one- day hartal across the country. In  last two days of blockade miscreants set 11 vehicles and a train on fire."

Besides 20 easy bikes and auto rickshaws were set on fire in outlying districts of the country.

Rakibul Hasan said, "On the first day of the blockade, on November 15, a total of 6 vehicle were set on fire, one each in Dhaka's Mirpur, Natore, Bogura, Mymensingh and Chittagong.

On the second day, a  total of 5 vehicles were set on fire, one each in Sherpur, Jhalkathi, Shibganj, Bogura and Chadpur. Miscreants set a train on fire in Tangail."

Police. BGB and RAB were deployed at the main points of the cities. Apart from this, 181 platoons of BGB were  deployed across the country.

Babu Kumar Saha, OC of Sherpur police station, said that a case was filed against 65 activists in Bogura's Sherpur, and 5 activists have been arrested.

Tangail Railway Station Booking Master Salim said that a standing commuter train was set on fire and that two coaches of the train were completely and one coach was partially burnt.

Miscreants set fire to a Taqwa Paribahan bus at Jainabazar area in Sreepur, Gazipur, reported our correspondent .

Miscreants vandalized several vehicles on  Chandpur-Comilla Regional Highway at  Ghosherhat and Palli Vidyut areas in Sadar upazila at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

At least 20 auto-rickshaws and easy bikes were vandalized.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Chandpur Sudipta Roy said that some people tried to block the  Chandpur-Cumilla Regional Highway.

He said that pickets hurled brick chips on vehicles in the two areas and vandalised some auto-rickshaws.




