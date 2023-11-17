BNP calls 48-hr hartal from Sunday

The BNP on Thursday announced a 48-hour hartal across the country starting from Sunday to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission (EC).Party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement at a virtual press briefing on Wednesday evening.He said the shutdown will begin at 6am on Sunday and end at 6pm Tuesday.Rizvi said they will enforce the hartal also to mount pressure on the government to step down and hand over power to a neutral government and release all the arrested BNP leaders and workers, including its secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. �UNB