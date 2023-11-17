Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 November, 2023, 4:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

3 get death penalty in gold smuggling case

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

JASHORE, Nov 16: A Jashore court on Thursday sentenced three people to death, two to life term and four others to 20 years of jail in a case filed over recovery of 72 kilograms of gold from Sharsha upazila of Jashore along Indian border around five years back.

The Second Court of Jashore Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Tajul Islam handed down the judgment, said the court's Public Prosecutor Md Asaduzzaman.

The death-row convicts are Mohiuddin Tarafdar, Zahidul Islam and Mujibur Rahman, residents of the Sharsha upazila. They were also fined Tk 10,000 each in the case.

The lifers are Masud Rana and Nur Jalal Mondal, residents of India's West Bengal.

The court fined them Tk 50,000 each, in default of which they will have to serve six more months in jail.

Those who got 20 years of jail with fine of Tk 50,000 each are Imran Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Kabir Hossain, and Shafiqul Mondal alias Mollah alias Lidu of several areas under the Sharsha upazila of the district.

Of the convicts, local Zahidul, Indian nationals Masud Rana and Nur Jalal are now absconding while the rest were on the dock during the delivery of the judgment.

According to the case statement, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) conducted a drive in Narikelbaria area under the Sharsha upazila and challenged some people who were crossing the border on August 9, 2018.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


3 get death penalty in gold smuggling case
JU students stage demo in support of hartal
UGC asks private univs to receive BdREN services
2 men arrested for attempt to rape a minor girl in Ctg
RCC imposes ban on poster, banner without prior permission
EQMS wins Int'l Sustainable Award 2023
World Prematurity Day celebrated at Evercare Hospital
BNP tries to foil poll sensing defeat: Hasan


Latest News
Cyclone ‘Midhili’ starts crossing Mongla-Payra coast
Blinken says to expect candid talk after Biden calls Xi 'dictator'
Canada, Britain and main EU countries join Myanmar genocide case
15 injured as Bulgarian fans clash with police during Euro qualifier
609 shelters ready in Chattogram ahead of cyclone 'Midhili'
Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ likely to cross Mongla-Pyra coast by Friday evening
Xi courting Indo-Pacific leaders in flurry of talks at summit in San Francisco
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Trade, investments in Asia-Pacific not yet recovered after pandemic: Russian diplomat
Most Read News
Commuter train set on fire in Tangail, 2 compartments gutted
JnU student Khadija's bail upheld by SC, no bar to release
Hostage gave birth in Gaza captivity, says Israel PM office
Deep depression over Bay likely to turn into cyclone Midhili
Adam Tamiji Huq's Gulshan residence raided by RAB
Peter Haas leaves for Colombo
UNSC calls for pauses in Gaza fighting for aid
Bus, pickup van set on fire in Gazipur
'Election door is still open for BNP'
229 BGB platoons deployed across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft