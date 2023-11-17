3 get death penalty in gold smuggling case

JASHORE, Nov 16: A Jashore court on Thursday sentenced three people to death, two to life term and four others to 20 years of jail in a case filed over recovery of 72 kilograms of gold from Sharsha upazila of Jashore along Indian border around five years back.The Second Court of Jashore Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Tajul Islam handed down the judgment, said the court's Public Prosecutor Md Asaduzzaman.The death-row convicts are Mohiuddin Tarafdar, Zahidul Islam and Mujibur Rahman, residents of the Sharsha upazila. They were also fined Tk 10,000 each in the case.The lifers are Masud Rana and Nur Jalal Mondal, residents of India's West Bengal.The court fined them Tk 50,000 each, in default of which they will have to serve six more months in jail.Those who got 20 years of jail with fine of Tk 50,000 each are Imran Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Kabir Hossain, and Shafiqul Mondal alias Mollah alias Lidu of several areas under the Sharsha upazila of the district.Of the convicts, local Zahidul, Indian nationals Masud Rana and Nur Jalal are now absconding while the rest were on the dock during the delivery of the judgment.According to the case statement, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) conducted a drive in Narikelbaria area under the Sharsha upazila and challenged some people who were crossing the border on August 9, 2018. �UNB