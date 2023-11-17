JU students stage demo in support of hartal

The progressive students of Jahangirnagar University on Thursday demonstrated in support of the hartal called by the Left Democratic Alliance on the demand of the non-partisan caretaker government.
The protesters put forward the demands over the obstruction of police at a human chain at around 11:30am in front of the university's main entrance adjacent to Dhaka-Aricha Highway.
Addressing the human chain, Sohagi Samia, Convenor of JU Chhatra Front, said, "The Election Commission declared illegal one-sided schedule and it is an attempt of forced election by the ruling party."
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft