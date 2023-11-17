Video
Home City News

JU students stage demo in support of hartal

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
JU Correspondent

The progressive students of Jahangirnagar University on Thursday demonstrated in support of the hartal called by the Left Democratic Alliance on the demand of the non-partisan caretaker government.

The protesters put forward the demands over the obstruction of police at a human chain at around 11:30am in front of the university's main entrance adjacent to Dhaka-Aricha Highway.

Addressing the human chain, Sohagi Samia, Convenor of JU Chhatra Front, said, "The Election Commission declared illegal one-sided schedule and it is an attempt of forced election by the ruling party."




