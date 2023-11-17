2 men arrested for attempt to rape a minor girl in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 16: Police arrested two men in a case filed over attempt to rape a nine-year-old girl in Saltgola Crossing area of the port city of Chattogram a few days back.The arrestees Mubarak, 30, and Md. Miraj, 36, hail from Feni and Bhola Bhola districts respectively, but they used to live in Saltgola Crossing area.Sanjoy Kumar Sinha, Officer-in-Charge of Bandar police station, said the arrestees used to give chocolates and other food items to the girl on her way to tuition from the house on the pretext of affection.On October 20, the accused took the girl to the third floor of local Masjid Market when she was returning home from the tuition in the afternoon, he said.The arrestees tried to rape her, but failed to do so due to screams of the girl, the OC said, adding that the accused later released her with a threat not to disclose the matter to anyone.Sensing something wrong, the victim's parents insisted on saying what happened to her. Later she disclosed the matter, he said.Upon the allegations, the accused were arrested in front of the Masjid Market on Wednesday night while a case was also lodged the same night, he said.The victim was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for a medical test on Thursday, he added. �UNB