RCC imposes ban on poster, banner without prior permission

RAJSHAHI, Nov 16: The Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has imposed a ban on posters, banners and festoons of the coaching centres and private centres without prior permission aimed at keeping clean in the city.The RCC has expressed its resentments over posters, banners, festoons and leaflets of various coaching centres and private centres everywhere in the city haphazardly creating nuisance to the public in general.RCC authority came up with the observation while addressing a view-sharing meeting with owners of different coaching centres and private centres at the City Bhaban conference hall here on Thursday.RCC Ward Councilor Nizam Ul Azim in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Ward Councilors Shariful Islam Babu, Abdus Sobhan, Belal Ahmed, Towhidul Haque, Abdul Momin and Shahidul Islam, Chief Revenue Officer Abu Saleh Muhammad Nur-E-Sayeed and Director of Sun Dial Coaching Centre Ahsanur Rahman.The meeting was told that no banner, poster and festoons will be allowed without prior permission. Distribution of leaflets and handbills related to admission to coaching and private centres has also been brought under restriction.Nizam Ul Azim said they are determined to keep the city areas clean and green, urging all the participating coaching and private centre owners to extend their support through following the instructions properly.He also urged them to renew their respective trade license and registration as early as possible. �BSS