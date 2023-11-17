EQMS wins Int'l Sustainable Award 2023

EQMS, a leading multi-disciplinary consultancy firm in Bangladesh, has been awarded the "International Sustainable Award 2023" recently.The USA-based organisation Luxury Lifestyle Award organised the event virtually on 15 November, says a press release.EQMS has been involved in climate action road map preparation projects for various industries including RMG, Textile, Home Appliance and Pharmaceuticals. The climate action roadmap is well accepted by European buyers and lenders.EQMS has contributed to the sustainable growth of industries by resource efficiency check and climate action road map for net zero emissions by 2050 for those industries.Executive Director of EQMS Kazi Farhed Iqubal said, "With the International Sustainable Award 2023, EQMS proves its leadership in the arena of sustainability. This award will encourage the organisation to contribute more to sustainable development in Bangladesh."