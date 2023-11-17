Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 November, 2023, 4:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

EQMS wins Int'l Sustainable Award 2023

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Observer Desk

EQMS, a leading multi-disciplinary consultancy firm in Bangladesh, has been awarded the "International Sustainable Award 2023" recently.

The USA-based organisation Luxury Lifestyle Award organised the event virtually on 15 November, says a press release.

EQMS has been involved in climate action road map preparation projects for various industries including RMG, Textile, Home Appliance and Pharmaceuticals. The climate action roadmap is well accepted by European buyers and lenders.

EQMS has contributed to the sustainable growth of industries by resource efficiency check and climate action road map for net zero emissions by 2050 for those industries.

Executive Director of EQMS Kazi Farhed Iqubal said, "With the International Sustainable Award 2023, EQMS proves its leadership in the arena of sustainability. This award will encourage the organisation to contribute more to sustainable development in Bangladesh."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


3 get death penalty in gold smuggling case
JU students stage demo in support of hartal
UGC asks private univs to receive BdREN services
2 men arrested for attempt to rape a minor girl in Ctg
RCC imposes ban on poster, banner without prior permission
EQMS wins Int'l Sustainable Award 2023
World Prematurity Day celebrated at Evercare Hospital
BNP tries to foil poll sensing defeat: Hasan


Latest News
Cyclone ‘Midhili’ starts crossing Mongla-Payra coast
Blinken says to expect candid talk after Biden calls Xi 'dictator'
Canada, Britain and main EU countries join Myanmar genocide case
15 injured as Bulgarian fans clash with police during Euro qualifier
609 shelters ready in Chattogram ahead of cyclone 'Midhili'
Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ likely to cross Mongla-Pyra coast by Friday evening
Xi courting Indo-Pacific leaders in flurry of talks at summit in San Francisco
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Trade, investments in Asia-Pacific not yet recovered after pandemic: Russian diplomat
Most Read News
Commuter train set on fire in Tangail, 2 compartments gutted
JnU student Khadija's bail upheld by SC, no bar to release
Hostage gave birth in Gaza captivity, says Israel PM office
Deep depression over Bay likely to turn into cyclone Midhili
Adam Tamiji Huq's Gulshan residence raided by RAB
Peter Haas leaves for Colombo
UNSC calls for pauses in Gaza fighting for aid
Bus, pickup van set on fire in Gazipur
'Election door is still open for BNP'
229 BGB platoons deployed across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft