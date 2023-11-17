World Prematurity Day celebrated at Evercare Hospital

To mark the occasion of the World Prematurity Day on November 17, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, the first JCI (Joint Commission International) accredited hospital, organized an event at the hospital auditorium on Thursday.Present at the event as speakers were Dr Abu Sayeed Mohammad Iqbal, Senior Consultant, Pediatrics and Senior Consultant and Coordinator of Neonatology Department, Dr Nusrat Farooq, Senior Consultant of Pediatrics and Neonatology Department.In addition, Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar, CEO & MD of Evercare Hospitals, Dhaka and Dr Arif Mahmud, Director of Medical Services Department of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, graced the occasion with their presence.Other consultants from different specialties also joined the event.