BNP tries to foil poll sensing defeat: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said BNP is trying to foil the coming election sensing its defeat.He said, BNP has no scope to go to the common people as its leaders are busy to carry out clandestine arson attacks like an underground party.The minister said this after inaugurating photographic exhibition 'Rupashi Bangla' organized by Bangladesh Photo Journalists Association (BPJA) at Chithrashala auditorium of Shilpakala Academy here.Director General of Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, BPJA president Indrajit Kumar Ghose and its general secretary Kazi Borhan Uddin, among others, were present on the occasion.Dr Hasan said BNP failed to foil the elections in 2014 and 2018. Now BNP's strength is much less than 2014 and 2018, he said.He said, a political party cannot harm to common people and destroy public property. Only the terrorists can do this. By unleashing terror BNP has its character as a political party, he said.The minister said many BNP leaders have no case or arrest warrant, but they are not seen on the streets. In fact, they have no courage to appear before people for their crimes on October 28 last, he said.Hasan said, BNP-Jamaat has lost their popularity denying giving any statement against Israeli atrocities in Gaza. They have hurt the Muslims of the country making them ally of a terrorist state, he said.The information minister said many BNP leaders would take part in the election despite the party is denying take part in the poll. Yesterday two BNP central leaders have disclosed it and many others are waiting to announce, he noted.Hasan said, the upcoming election would be held according to the schedule and a new government would be constituted with popular vote. Voters would also take part in the poll enthusiastically, he said.Dr Hasan said, USA is a close friend of Bangladesh and both countries have multidimensional relations including in the areas of combating terrorism."We give value to their advice. But we will have to take decision as per the expectations of the country's people to protect the democracy," he said.The information minister said, Awami League is always favour culture of discourse. But dialogue cannot be held with any terrorist, he said.Hasan extended thanks to the association for organizing the exhibition, saying a picture is stronger than a word. He also appreciated the photo journalists for their devotion to carry out their professional duties. �BSS