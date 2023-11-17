Over 100 tourists stranded in St Martin’s Island

COX'S BAZAR, Nov 16: Tourist ship operations to Saint Martin's Island from Teknaf in Cox's Bazaar have been suspended due to inclement weather, leaving over hundred of tourists stranded on the island.The local administration suspended the operation of vessels as a depression was formed over the Bay of Bengal.Adnan Chowdhury, Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), said the vessel movement on Teknaf- Saint Martin's route has been suspended due to the inclement weather and it will remain halted until further notice.Hossainul Islam Bahardur, general secretary of Ship Owners Association, said 400 tourists went to Saint Martin's Island by three ships on Wednesday. Of them, over 100 did not return from there.According to a special bulleting of Met office, all maritime ports have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No 3.Under its influence deep convection is taking place over North Bay.Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.The sea will remain moderate near the deep depression center.All fishing boats and trawlers in North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea. �UNB