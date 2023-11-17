Mymensingh city is stuck in traffic jam

Dear SirMymensingh is facing traffic congestion. Autos, motorized rickshaws, private cars, motorcycles ply on the important places of the city. Due to this people going to school, college and office have to face hardships. At present, the number of autobikes, mixers, battery operated rickshaws in Mymensingh city is about 5951,5600,5300.Traffic congestion is increasing day by day in this densely populated city. Where is the relief from this! Mayor, Deputy Commissioner Superintendent of Police and leaders of District Rickshaw Owners Welfare Association have held several meetings with auto owners and are taking various initiatives.But to de-congest the city, people must be aware of it. Especially the roads of Mymensingh are not wide enough, there is a shortage of traffic police. Besides, it is necessary to determine the specific place for the city autos to pick up and drop passengers. The authorities need to pay more attention to the above issues, the general public needs to be aware.Arnia Khanam AnniStudent, Govt Ananda Mohan College, Mymensingh