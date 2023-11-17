Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 November, 2023, 4:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Mymensingh city is stuck in traffic jam

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Mymensingh is facing traffic congestion. Autos, motorized rickshaws, private cars, motorcycles ply on  the important places of the city. Due to this people going to school, college and office have to face  hardships. At present, the number of autobikes, mixers, battery operated rickshaws in Mymensingh city is about 5951,5600,5300.

Traffic congestion is increasing day by day in this densely populated city. Where is the relief from this! Mayor, Deputy Commissioner Superintendent of Police and leaders of District Rickshaw Owners Welfare Association have held several meetings with auto owners and are taking various initiatives.

But to de-congest the city, people must be aware of it. Especially the roads of Mymensingh are not wide enough, there is a shortage of traffic police. Besides, it is necessary to determine the specific place for the city autos to pick up and drop passengers. The authorities need to pay more attention to the above issues, the general public needs to be aware.

Arnia Khanam Anni
Student, Govt Ananda Mohan College, Mymensingh



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Mymensingh city is stuck in traffic jam
Our RMG industry should adapt to global market fluctuations
Political events affect students too
Poll schedule announced amid political turmoil
Women’s rights must be protected
Calls mount for political dialogue
Psychiatric treatment needed in public universities
Mounting food insecurity despite record harvest


Latest News
Cyclone ‘Midhili’ starts crossing Mongla-Payra coast
Blinken says to expect candid talk after Biden calls Xi 'dictator'
Canada, Britain and main EU countries join Myanmar genocide case
15 injured as Bulgarian fans clash with police during Euro qualifier
609 shelters ready in Chattogram ahead of cyclone 'Midhili'
Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ likely to cross Mongla-Pyra coast by Friday evening
Xi courting Indo-Pacific leaders in flurry of talks at summit in San Francisco
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Trade, investments in Asia-Pacific not yet recovered after pandemic: Russian diplomat
Most Read News
Commuter train set on fire in Tangail, 2 compartments gutted
JnU student Khadija's bail upheld by SC, no bar to release
Hostage gave birth in Gaza captivity, says Israel PM office
Deep depression over Bay likely to turn into cyclone Midhili
Adam Tamiji Huq's Gulshan residence raided by RAB
Peter Haas leaves for Colombo
UNSC calls for pauses in Gaza fighting for aid
Bus, pickup van set on fire in Gazipur
'Election door is still open for BNP'
229 BGB platoons deployed across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft