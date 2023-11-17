Stop cruelty to animals

In Bangladesh, the Cruelty to Animals Act 1920 was replaced by Animal Welfare Act 2019. Animals make huge contributions to the smooth operation of our world. Animals have an important role in the environmental, ecosystem, and human life. The value of animals cannot be overstated. Our existence would be impossible without them. Animals are integral part of the environment. However, the animals are often oppressed, neglected and abused across the country. The Preamble of the Animal Welfare Act 2019 illustrates that this act is intended to safeguard the rights of animals and prevent any cruelty towards them. Unfortunately, the legislative intention is not seen to be upheld.Moreover, the scope of this law appears to be limited. This act focuses on domestic animals and sets out guidelines pertaining the treatment towards animals. Almost every cruelty towards animals deemed as offense according to the section 6 of the Animal Welfare Act 2019. Although there is room for further elaboration, the act does not mention provisions for treatment towards wild animals. While working at a law firm, I was assisting my seniors with a writ petition (PIL), the objective was to cease the use of Elephants for the purpose of extortion.Section 6 of the act makes it illegal to hit animals with sharp objects and in section 8 it is explicitly stated that, no animal shall be used as carrier and animals which are declared physically unfit to carry any load cannot be used for the same and doing so will be deemed as an offence under the act. The spine of elephant can sustain injuries resulting deformation due to carrying tourists and loads on their back. Unfortunately, even though law makes it illegal some people are found breaching the law. Undoubtedly the law sets provisions for almost every possible aspect to protect the voiceless but the lack of awareness and implementation is the reason behind ill treatment of animals. The law establishes great balance between the use of animals and protecting the best interest for the animals.A friend of mine Ashra Anika shared her experience while working to feed stray animals. She stated, "The stray dogs are treated like enemy. Whenever a dog goes near the tea stalls looking for food people pour boiling water on them. This causes burn of skin and eventually some permanent discomfort". She opined further, "The law appears to be adequate but there are no implementations or people don't comply with the provisions of the law. The supervision is unavailable". I had to agree with her on this. Abusing the defenceless is nothing new here, Everyday 5 out of 10 stray animals can be seen wounded or physically unstable. Dog culling is a common phenomenon here. There are people who without reasonable cause would hurt animals. One of my neighbour, broke the shelter and nest of pigeons who used to lay eggs and stay there whenever it rained. They destroyed the home of pigeons only because they thought this would not fit with their design of home.However, the nest was made outside of the window of the building on the edge of a wall which had nothing to do with the interior of the house. The pigeons will still come back at the place looking for the eggs they left before this incident took place. The defenceless animals come for food and people feed them back by throwing stones at them. "Human rights should be protected first" this can be the ground for argument of many. However, this kind of homocentric thinking frequently subdues the notion in the minds of many people that humans are just one species among thousands that inhabit this planet. None of us are born with a superiority over other species.We all witness abuse of animal in our daily life. There are few organisations protesting against animal abuse. We cannot expect everybody to have equal affection towards animals but this does not necessarily mean they have to abuse the animals in order to feel secure. It is true that enforcement of the law is essential. But law alone cannot refrain people from their barbaric behaviour to animals. When it comes to kind treatment to animals, we do not have a good record. The law and enforcement of it is not enough. The sole ending to this would be when all of us start looking at these animals as our friend. This is more of a behavioural issue. Educating people and spreading awareness about the abuse animals and its' side effect to our environment can be a measure. It is high time we all come together and save the animals.Concluding with the hope that animal abuse shall come to an end and we can ensure a better planet for the voiceless.The writer is a Diploma/CertHe in Common Law (University of London)