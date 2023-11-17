RMG workers should be given fair wages

When you think about a country's economic strength, the term, "garment workers" stands out as a silent force that makes export-driven prosperity possible. During the COVID-19 era, when people were kept inside, these unsung heroes stepped up to protect the nation's garment industries and strengthen the economic foundations. Still, the people who made this success possible have to take to the streets to demand a rise in pay. Tragically, two workers were killed in a recent fight with police, which led to the closing of factories and a legal battle that is still going on.Eighty-four percent of the previous fiscal year's export income came from the hard work of these garment workers. Their dedication has led to a $13 billion increase in the industry's growth over the last five years, which has now reached a huge $46 billion. The owners got an extra 90,000 crore taka in dollar-taka exchange value because of this rise. But the success of the industry hasn't translated into the well-being of the people who work in it. Food prices have gone up sharply, making the gap between wages and market and owner progress even bigger. This is the worst it's been in eleven and a half years. According to official data, food prices went up by 12.54 percent in August. Inflation as a whole stayed around 10 percent, which hurt workers the most.The consequences are highly detrimental, as individuals are experiencing insufficient access to nourishment, a decline in both the quality and quantity of available food, and households resorting to consuming a single meal of powdered fish over a span of two days. In the preceding quinquennium, there has been a substantial escalation in the prices of essential commodities such as rice, beans, flour, potatoes, and other similar items. Currently, the expenditure required for a family consisting of four individuals to sustain their nutritional needs amounts to a minimum of 23,000 taka. This figure significantly surpasses the upper threshold of the poverty line. According to a report released in March by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a household in Dhaka allocated a total of 22,664 taka towards their food expenses. The numerical value in question exhibits a significant increase in comparison to the alternative value, with a notable rise of 25 percent over the course of the previous year. Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) price review by economist Anu Muhammad shows how bad things really are: prices for rice, beans, flour, potatoes, soybeans, salt, eggs, milk, sugar, fish, grill chicken and eggs have gone through the roof. A family needs more than 40,000 taka every month, which shows how important it is to raise wages right away.Bangladesh's per capita income has reached $2,775 USD, which is a sign of progress. However, garment workers only make 25,000 taka a month, which is not enough. When compared to the wages of workers in other industries, this difference stands out even more, putting garment workers at a disadvantage. Even the recent rise in wages, from 8,000 taka to 12,500 taka per month, isn't nearly as much as what people in China, Vietnam, Turkey, Malaysia, the Philippines, and now Cambodia makes. Multiple studies show that garment workers need a big rise in pay right away because the problems they face are getting worse. Based on a study by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies-Bills, these workers' cost of living is thought to be Tk. 14,000. However, the "Garments Sramik Odhikar Andolan" of the Shramik Alliance says that this amount is more than 21,000 taka, showing that opinions are not all the same.Almost all of these studies agree on one important point: garment workers should be paid at least Tk. 40,000 a month to cover their basic living costs and take into account things like productivity, wages in similar industries and countries, the cost of production, the owner's profit, and the way prices and inflation are changing at the moment. Although the country's economy and business owners' interests make their demands limited, the "Wage Increase Garment Workers' Movement," which is made up of 11 groups, says that a minimum monthly wage of Tk. 25,000 is a fair and reasonable one. The situation of young garment workers is especially sad because their wages are much lower than those in other countries. As the world's second-largest exporter, Bangladesh is proud of its position, but the term "cheap labour" still sticks around.During the COVID-19 chaos, garment workers were strong and kept the economy going even though they were laid off, had their pay cut, and were exposed to health risks. Their basic rights and standard of living haven't changed in 52 years, even though industry has grown. In today's thriving capitalist society, striking a delicate balance between progress and the welfare of garment workers has become increasingly crucial. While capitalism continues to flourish, it is imperative to acknowledge the significance of ensuring the well-being of those individuals who form the backbone of our economy.The writer is a Officer at Office of Research, North South University and Post-Graduate in Sociology from the University of Dhaka