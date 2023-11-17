All eyes glued to COP-28 to heal our planet

The upcoming 28thConference of the Parties(COP-28) would be a decisive one- to keep the promises in the earlier COPs or accept the climate crisis but it would be unwise to do nothing as usual and wait for the next COP to happen. For the last couple of decades, people around the globe have felt the extreme weather events of flooding, heat waves, wildfires, glacier melting, and so on and there is more than enough scientific research to demonstrate the patterns and potential negative impacts of climate crisis.Flashing back to the first COP of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)which took place in 1995 in Berlin, Germany, and raised concerns about the adequacy of countries' abilities to meet commitments under the Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (BSTA) and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI) and first joint measures in international climate action. Then we saw 27 COPs and the number of commitments and pledges but with very little practical implications.The recent Global Stocktaking Report (GST) also made it clear that our efforts are not good enough to have much impact on both adaptation and mitigation. The Stocktaking report mentioned that, 'Collective progress on adaptation and loss and damage must undergo a step change in fulfilling the ambition set out in the Paris Agreement. There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all. Losses and damages to human and natural systems have already been observed. Climate impacts are eroding past human development gains and, without sufficient adaptation action, will impede the ability to make such gains in the future. Adaptation is the responsibility of all governments, at all levels, yet repeated extreme climate events undermine the capacity to recover.'Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change, Simon Stiell, commented that, 'Today's report shows that governments combined are taking baby steps to avert the climate crisis. And it shows why governments must take bold strides forward at COP28 in Dubai, to get on track.' Even with increased efforts by some countries, the report shows much more action is needed now to bend the world's emissions trajectory further downward and avoid the worst impacts of climate change.Lack of climate financing is often blamed for inadequate actions and there has been much discussion and debate on the USD 100 billion pledge and its fulfilment but with little progress. If we are to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, emerging and developing countries need in excess of USD 2.4 trillion of annual investment in climate action by 2030.We have instruments like Green Climate Fund and Global Environmental Facility and recently the World Bank has given the stewardship to manage the loss and damage financing mechanism.It would be a utopian idea that these financing instruments would start providing finance promptly to address the financing gaps for both adaptation and mitigation. Most importantly with the COPs every year, we are dreaming of a new financial architecture while forgetting about the reviewing of performance of the existing ones and ultimately bringing no changes in the scenario.We strongly want to believe that COP28 would not be UNs global gabfest on climate change in another one of the world's exclusive tourist hotspots, for the last 28 years, the same thing is happening repeatedly. Thousands of politicians, bureaucrats, celebrities, a smattering of billionaires, special interest groups and protesters meet and cry for some pledges and ultimately having no significant outcomes.We are standing at the critical juncture of time- passed seven years since Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) and seven years to accomplish the targets mentioned in these global agreements. We entered into an era of 'climate boiling' from climate change and COP 28 would be critical to define our destiny.As the COP 28 approaching, with a heavy heart, we are recalling the sudden and sad demise of Professor Saleemul Huq. As a true flag-bearer, he used to play the crucial role of highlighting the importance of taking immediate action with concrete and pragmatic ideas. We believe that the conference and negotiators would miss his presence.The writer is a Climate Expert