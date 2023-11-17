Deadly dengue continues to claim lives in Barishal Div

BARISHAL, Nov 16: In the last 15 days of the running month, 23 dengue patients died in different district hospitals while about 3,000 were admitted.In the last October, about 8,000 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals while 48 died. In the last 7 days of running month, 17 dengue patients died.So far about 36,000 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals while the death toll stood over 200.According to hospital sources, about 200 dengue patients are admitted to government hospitals daily.According to sources at the Department of Health (DoH), both infection and death rates are higher in Barishal than that of Dhaka.In the last years like other parts of the country, dengue was brought under control in September in Barishal. But this year dengue in Barishal has gone out of control. In fact, the dengue has turned reckless in entire southern region.This month, per day death is continuing at four.According to specialist doctors, amid this concerning situation, at least three times of dengue patients are undergoing treatment outside of government hospitals.Till October 1, about 25,000 dengue patients were admitted to different government hospitals in the southern districts. Of them 23,590 cured.The dengue patient admission toll exceeded 30,000 in government hospitals on October 18. During this time, 102 were reported dead including 72 ones in Barishal.On the last day of October, according to the DoH data, in Barishal Division 32,732 dengue patients were admitted. Of them 150 ones were reported dead.Till Wednesday (Nov 15), about 13,000 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Barishal District including 135 ones in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH). Of them, 139 died including 135 ones in SBMCH.Most of the dengue patients in SBMCH are dying within 24-36 hours of admission.A total of eight deaths were reported in Patuakhali district hospitals against about 7,500 admitted, 10 ones in Bhola hospitals against admitted 3,741, 12 ones in Pirojpur hospitals against admitted 6,783, and 5 ones were reported in Barguna against admitted 4,147 patients.In Jhalakati hospitals, one was reported dead against admitted 981.According to DoH sources, among about 36,000 admitted dengue patients, about 35,000 were cured in the division.On October 15, 568 dengue patients were undergoing treatment in the division's two medical college hospitals, 5 general hospitals and 36 upazila health complexes. This figure is lower than previous month.To control mosquito-borne diseases, the DoH has asked for resilient mosquito eradication programme.DoH Director in the division Dr Shyamol Krishna Mandal said, there is no alternative to eradicating aedes mosquito to get rid of dengue.