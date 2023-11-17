Prep meet on Victory Day held in K’ganj

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 16: A preparatory meeting on Martyrs Intellectual Day and National Victory Day was held in the district on Thursday.The meeting was organized in the conference hall of the District Collectorate Building. It was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad.Among others, Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, Additional DC (General) Rubel Mahmud, Additional Superintendent of Police Nur-e-Alam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ali Siddique, District Mahila Awami League General Secretary Bilkis Begum, District Mahila Parishad Chairman Advocate Maya Bhowmik, Bir Muktijoddha Abul Kashem Saltu, and Journalist Saiful Haque Mollah Dulu spoke.