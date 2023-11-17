10 killed, 11 injured in road accidents

A total of 10 people have been killed and at least 11 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Chattogram, Jhenidah, Laxmipur, Mymensingh, Joypurhat, Naogaon and Sunamganj, in two days.CHATTOGRAM: Three people were killed and three others were injured when a covered van rammed into a pickup van and two three-wheelers in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The accident took place in Sufia Road area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway of the upazila at around 10 am.The deceased were identified as pickup driver Iqbal Hossain, 45, hailed from Talbaria area under Mirsharai Municipality, Mohammad Farid, 42, from the same area, and Shahidul Islam, 33, son of Sydul Haque.According to police and local sources, a pickup van loaded with trees and two vans carrying bakery products were parked on the side of the road in Sufia Road area in the morning.At that time, a Chattogram-bound covered van hit the three vehicles from behind. The vans and the pickup were twisted, which left pickup driver Iqbal Hossain and Mohammad Farid dead on the spot and four others critically injured.The injured were rescued and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).Later on, Shadidul succumbed to his injuries at the CMCH while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.However, the law enforcers have seized the covered van and arrested its driver.Zorarganj Highway Police Station (PS) In-Charge Sohel Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this regard.JHENIDAH: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Jhenidah-Chuadanga highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Rasel Ferdous, 40, son of Tofazzal Hossain, a resident of Bhatoi Bazar area under Shailkupa Upazila in the district.According to police and local sources, Rasel along with another was heading towards Chuadanga riding on his motorbike. On the way, a wheel of a moving truck came off and hit their motorbike in the afternoon, which left Rasel dead on the spot and his pillion rider critically injured.Being informed by locals, fire service personnel rescued the injured and recovered the body from the scene.The body was, later, sent to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The injured is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Abdus Salam, an official of Jhenidah Fire Service Station.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhenidah Sadar PS Shahin Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that no case has been filed yet in this regard.LAXMIPUR: A young man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.The accident took place in Hajirpara Bazar area on the Laxmipur-Chowmuhani-Dhaka regional highway of the upazila at around 10:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Md Kawsar, 28, son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Andarghat area under Chandraganj Union in the upazila.The identities of the injured persons could not be known immediately.Quoting locals, Chandraganj Highway PS OC Mafiz Uddin Bhuiyan said a covered van hit an auto-rickshaw in Hajirpara Bazar area on the Laxmipur-Chowmuhani-Dhaka regional highway at night, which left Kawsar dead on the spot and three others injured.Being informed, police recovered the body.The injured were rescued and taken to Noakhali General Hospital for treatment.However, the law enforcers have seized the covered van and the auto-rickshaw from the scene and necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.MYMENSINGH: Two passengers of a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw including a woman were killed and three others injured after being run over by a truck in Tarakanda Upazila of the district on Monday noon.The accident took place in Kashiganj Bazar area under the upazila at around 12:30 pm.The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.Quoting locals, Tarakanda PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun said an auto-rickshaw with passengers was heading towards Mymensingh from Netrakona at noon.On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw at Kashiganj Bazar. A man and a woman died on the spot and three others were injured at that time.Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.The injured three were rescued and taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in critical condition.However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased and necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.JOYPURHAT: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.The accident took place in Durgadah Bazar area of the upazila at around 11:30 am.The deceased was identified as Jonny, 38, son of Moksed Ali, a resident of Durgadah Sawal Para area in the upazila.The injured person is Samiul, 27, a resident of the same area.Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Joypurhat Sadar PS Rubel Hossain said Jonny and Samiul were heading towards Badalgachhi in Naogaon from Joypurhat in the morning riding on a motorcycle.On the way, the motorcycle collided with another motorbike coming from the opposite direction while overtaking a Joypurhat-bound pickup van in Durgadah Bazar area, which left the duo seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Jonny dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.The condition of the injured is stated to be critical, said the hospital sources.However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.PORSHA, NAOGAON: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Porsha Upazila of the district on Monday.The accident took place in Saraigachhi Mor area on the Saraigachhi-Sapahar road of the upazila at around 11 am.The deceased was identified as Aiyub Ali, 34, son of Nuru, a resident of Saraichhi Village.It was known that a pickup van hit a motorcycle in the area at around 11 am, which left motorcyclist Aiyub seriously injured.Injured Aiyub was rescued by locals, but he died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.Porsha PS OC Jahurul Islam said no one informed the matter to police yet.However, legal action would be taken in this regard.SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The accident took place on the Sunamganj-Sylhet highway of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Md Moinuddin, 40, son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Amritshree Village under Gourarang Union in the upazila. He was a superintendent of a local Dakhil Madrasa.According to police and local sources, Moinuddin was heading towards Sunamganj District Town from the house in the morning riding on his motorcycle.On the way, the motorcycle rammed into a utility pole-laden lorry truck coming from the opposite direction as he lost control over the steering of his motorbike on the Sunamganj-Sylhet highway, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital.Being informed, police recovered the body.Sunamganj Sadar PS OC Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.