‘Rich countries must keep promises on climate change’

Friday, 17 November, 2023, 4:15 PM
Home Countryside

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Nov 16: A march and assembly demanding 'climate justice' was held on Thursday morning on the district's Central Shaheed Minar in the view of the upcoming climate conference (COP-28).   It was participated by people from different walks of life.  

The march was jointly organized by research institute BARCIK, voluntary organization Coastal Youth Network and the Education, Culture and Diversity Protection Team.

Speakers said, developed countries of the world have made various promises to reduce carbon emission and pay compensation in the past, but they have not kept their promises.

They must reduce their carbon emission to prevent global warming, and at the same time, the promised compensation must be paid to countries affected by climate change, they added.

Speakers further said, if the global warming continues, the Earth will become uninhabitable, and human life will be at risk.

Already hostile conditions have appeared in the life, nature, soil, water, health, agriculture and Sundarban, they said, adding, people of the coastal areas are leading a precarious life as they have lost their lands, houses and even their jobs.

Millions of people are becoming refugees due to various crises including climate change, they said, calling rich countries of the world for taking responsibility for this.

Speakers also demanded immediately creating a climate fund.

Environment activist Principal Asek-e-Elahi presided over the function.

Member Secretary of Satkhira Zilla Nagorik Committee Abul Kalam Azad, human rights activist Madhab Chandra Dutto, President of Udhichi Sk Siddiqur Rahman, President of Coastal Youth Network Raisul Islam, and Assistant Programme Officer of BARCIK Gazi Mahida Mizan, among others, spoke.




