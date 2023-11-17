Woman jailed for killing child at Daulatpur

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Nov 16: A court in the district sentenced a woman to five years' jail for killing a one-and-five-month-old boy in Daulatpur Upazila in 2021.Kushtia District and Sessions Judge Ruhul Amin handed down the verdict on Monday afternoon in presence of the convict.The convict is Kohinur Begum, 50, wife of Sofa, a resident of Darerpara Village under Daulatpur Sadar Union in the upazila.The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to suffer six more months in jail.According to the prosecution, Arafat Hossain, minor son of Shariful Islam of the area, went missing on May 8, 2021. His body was found at the kitchen of neighbour Kohinur two days later.The deceased's father Shariful Islam lodged a murder case with Daulatpur Police Station in this regard.Investigating Officer of the case Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar Das submitted the charge-sheet to the court on July 31, 2021 after investigation.Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.