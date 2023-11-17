Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 November, 2023, 4:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Woman jailed for killing child at Daulatpur

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Nov 16: A court in the district sentenced a woman to five years' jail for killing a one-and-five-month-old boy in Daulatpur Upazila in 2021.

Kushtia District and Sessions Judge Ruhul Amin handed down the verdict on Monday afternoon in presence of the convict.

The convict is Kohinur Begum, 50, wife of Sofa, a resident of Darerpara Village under Daulatpur Sadar Union in the upazila.

The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to suffer six more months in jail.  

According to the prosecution, Arafat Hossain, minor son of Shariful Islam of the area, went missing on May 8, 2021. His body was found at the kitchen of neighbour Kohinur two days later.  

The deceased's father Shariful Islam lodged a murder case with Daulatpur Police Station in this regard.

Investigating Officer of the case Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar Das submitted the charge-sheet to the court on July 31, 2021 after investigation.

Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Deadly dengue continues to claim lives in Barishal Div
Prep meet on Victory Day held in K’ganj
10 killed, 11 injured in road accidents
‘Rich countries must keep promises on climate change’
Woman jailed for killing child at Daulatpur
Special security measures taken ahead of Rash Purnima Puja in Sundarban
Early preparedness can save life, property: Speakers
Expatriate’s wife, two daughters found dead in Kishoreganj


Latest News
Cyclone ‘Midhili’ starts crossing Mongla-Payra coast
Blinken says to expect candid talk after Biden calls Xi 'dictator'
Canada, Britain and main EU countries join Myanmar genocide case
15 injured as Bulgarian fans clash with police during Euro qualifier
609 shelters ready in Chattogram ahead of cyclone 'Midhili'
Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ likely to cross Mongla-Pyra coast by Friday evening
Xi courting Indo-Pacific leaders in flurry of talks at summit in San Francisco
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Trade, investments in Asia-Pacific not yet recovered after pandemic: Russian diplomat
Most Read News
Commuter train set on fire in Tangail, 2 compartments gutted
JnU student Khadija's bail upheld by SC, no bar to release
Hostage gave birth in Gaza captivity, says Israel PM office
Deep depression over Bay likely to turn into cyclone Midhili
Adam Tamiji Huq's Gulshan residence raided by RAB
Peter Haas leaves for Colombo
UNSC calls for pauses in Gaza fighting for aid
Bus, pickup van set on fire in Gazipur
'Election door is still open for BNP'
229 BGB platoons deployed across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft