Special security measures taken ahead of Rash Purnima Puja in Sundarban

KHULNA, Nov 16: The Department of Forest (DoF-West) has taken special security measures in Alorkol area of Dublar Char near the Sundarban ahead of the Rash Purnima Puja (Holy Bath), due from November 25.The three-day 'Rash Purnima Puja will end on November 27.DoF authorities have also imposed a ban on carrying all kinds of meat except for chicken, fireworks and explosives, any domestic weapons and firearms.According to sources, deer poaching-spree sees a sharp rise during the Rash Purnima Puja every year as hundreds of boats carrying thousands of devotees throng the venue at Alorkol of Dublar Char under Sharankhola Range."We had a meeting with the district administration to stop poaching of deer at any cost during the Puja period," said Md Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, divisional forest officer (West Division) of the Sundarban. The devotees will have to travel at five selected points during day time.Use of loudspeakers, any electronic device and carrying of firearms and ammunitions and travelling at night are completely prohibited, he added.He further said, all preparations have been completed to celebrate the Rash Purnima Puja, and the Rash Purnima Puja Committee has been asked to monitor deer poaching during the festival.Alongside the Rapid Action Battalion, Coast Guard and Bangladesh Navy and Patrol teams of the DoF will have to work for the protection of the devotees in Pashur, Shewla, Bhola and Shibsa rivers from November 25 to 27, the official maintained.The DoF has fixed five river routes from Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and adjacent Barguna for the devotees to travel to the venue. Visitors will have to finish all their activities and leave the forest area before sunset on November 27.Every river vessel has been asked to report to the control room set up by the forest office at Alorkol.Devotees were asked to carry their national identity cards and certificates of union chairmen.