Early preparedness can save life, property: Speakers

GAIBANDHA, NOV 16: Early flood action planning can help reduce loss of life and property, saving assets in flood-prone areas in the district.As the Brahmaputra, one of the mighty rivers of the country, flows through the Fulchhari Upazila in the district, people of the upazila face flood every year.During the seasonal and untimely flood, they suffer a lot of loss and damage and their sorrows know no bound.In this situation, the early preparedness on flood can save them from harmful impacts of flood.Speakers made this remark while addressing a day-long workshop on 'Flood Action Planning' in the upazila. The workshop was held in the conference room of Upazila Parishad on Thursday noon.With the financial support of Save the Children, SKS Foundation, a Gaibandha based voluntary organization, the workshop was arranged under 'Scaling up anticipatory action for flood prone areas in Bangladesh project'.At the opening of the workshop, overall activities of the project were discussed. These included flood-forecasting activity of Bangladesh Water Development Board, and voice messages regarding flood warning and forecast by Rhymes under the flood response programme.A number of recommendations were adopted to make the activities of the project more effective in the upazila.Project Manager Jalal Uddin, Project Officer Ranjit Kumar Pal, representative of Rhymes Md Jayed and representative of Save the Children Tazmul Islam took part in the workshop.Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Shahiduzzaman facilitated the workshop, presided over by Upazila Chairman GM Selim Parvez.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anisur Rahman addressed the workshop as the chief guest.Almost all members of the Upazila Disaster Management Committee participated in the workshop.