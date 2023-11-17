Expatriate’s wife, two daughters found dead in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 16: Police recovered the bodies of a Saudi Arabian expatriate's wife and two daughters in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The bodies were recovered from their residence in Basur Char Village under Shahedal Union of the upazila at around 8:30 am.The deceased were identified as Taslima, 42, wife of the Saudi Arabian expatriate Manzil Mia, their elder daughter Mahana, 11, and younger daughter Banya, 7.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hossainpur Police Station Asaduzzaman Titu said locals spotted the bodies of the trio in their house in the morning and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police have recovered the bodies from the scene and sent those to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.