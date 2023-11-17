Video
UK’s Cameron vows military support on surprise Kyiv visit

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

KYIV, Nov 16: British Foreign Secretary David Cameron vowed to keep up military support for Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kyiv announced on Thursday, with the West's attention focused on the Middle East.

Former prime minister Cameron was in Kyiv on his first visit abroad as foreign minister of the UK, which has been a staunch military and political ally of Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

"We will continue to give you the moral support, diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all, the military support, that you need not just this year, and next year, but for however long it takes," Cameron said during a meeting with Zelensky.
"Russia thinks it can wait this war out, and that the West will eventually turn its attention elsewhere. This could not be further from the truth," he added in a separate statement.

His visit, nearly two years into Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, came with global attention shifting to fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Zelensky thanked Cameron for making the trip while the world's attention was focused on more than one month of brutal fighting between Israel's army and Hamas.

"Now you know the world is not focused on the situation on our battlefield in Ukraine and dividing the focus really does not help," he told Cameron in a video distributed by the presidency.

He added that the two men had had a "good meeting" that focused on "weapons for the front line, strengthening air defence, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure".

Cameron's backing for Ukraine came with concern building among its allies over minimal military advances in recent months.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine has made any significant territorial gains for almost a year, and Kyiv's top army commander said that fighting had ground to a stalemate.

But there are growing reports that Ukrainian forces have gained a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river in the south of the country, which could pave the way for substantial Ukrainian advances towards Crimea.    �AFP




