Friday, 17 November, 2023, 4:13 PM
Beckham says Messi at Inter Miami is 'our gift to America'

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

MUMBAI, NOV 16: David Beckham told AFP in an interview on Wednesday that his Inter Miami franchise signed Lionel Messi as "our gift to America and the MLS".

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Beckham, speaking on his first ever visit to India and in his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, admitted he still has to pinch himself when he sees the Argentinian World Cup winner on the teamsheet in Florida.

"It's still hard to believe that when someone turns around to me and says Inter Miami have Lionel Messi in their team, you know," he said.

"It's a very proud thing for me to have as an owner, to have a player like that, the best player in the world, in our team.
"We always knew that bringing Leo to America, not just to Miami, it was our gift to America and the MLS.

"Because someone like that changes the game. You know, someone like that inspires another generation of soccer players.

"And that's why we wanted to bring Leo to the team. Of course, we want to win championships. Of course, we want to be the best team in the league.

"But one of the reasons why we bought him was to also inspire the next generation of soccer players in America.    �AFP




