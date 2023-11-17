Video
Friday, 17 November, 2023
Sports

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Rohit the 'genuine hero' of India's run to WC final

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

MUMBAI, NOV 16: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami starred as India beat New Zealand to reach the World Cup final but Nasser Hussain believes captain Rohit Sharma has been their "real hero" of the tournament.

Unbeaten hosts India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai on Wednesday to make it 10 wins out of 10 this World Cup as they booked a place in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.

Kohli scored a record 50th one-day international hundred in an imposing total of 397-4 that also featured Shreyas Iyer's rapid 105 off 70 balls before Mohammed Shami cleaned up with a stunning seven-wicket haul.

But it was 36-year opener Rohit, on his Wankhede Stadium home ground, who set the tone with a 29-ball 47 after winning the toss.

Hussain said Rohit, appointed India's white-ball captain in December 2021, deserved plenty of credit for India's run to the final.

"The headlines will be about Kohli, about Shreyas, about Shami. But the genuine hero of this Indian side, the man who has changed the culture, is Rohit Sharma," Hussain told Sky Sports.

The former England captain, himself born in Madras (now Chennai), added: "It's one thing coming in the group stage, but can you do it again, can you play fearless cricket in a semi-final?     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

