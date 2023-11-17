Video
Liton seeks leave from New Zealand Tests

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

Wicket-keeper batter Liton Das sought a leave from the two-match Test series against New Zealand due to family affairs.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to decide on whether he should be approved for the leave since the Tigers will be without several key players due to injury in this series.

"He sought a leave, stating his family problems. We'll decide what to do in his case," Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said as his team is gearing up to select the Test squad for the series.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan has already been ruled out the series with fractured finger, sustained during the World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed was also given rest as he suffered a muscle tear in World Cup while another fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has been in rehabilitation following the knee surgery.

Bangladesh are unlikely to get the service of senior player Tamim Iqbal also, since he is still out the game and didn't play the country's first class tournament National Cricket League (NCL).

Liton and his wife however are expecting their first baby and the news was officially confirmed after he shared a 'baby shower' post in his verified facebook page.

Due to be with his wife, Liton returned to Bangladesh twice during the World Cup.

As a vice captain of the Test team, Liton was supposed to lead the side in absence of Shakib but if he is allowed to opt out the series, the BCB would have to name a new captain.

New Zealand, which lost the first semifinal of the World Cup against hosts India, are officially scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on November 21. The first Test is at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from November 28.

The second and final Test is in Dhaka from December 4. The series is the part of ICC World Test Championship.     �BSS




