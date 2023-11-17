Bangladesh digest a humiliating defeat to Australia

Bangladesh men's national football team experienced a humiliating 0-7 defeat to the stronger Australian opponent on Thursday afternoon in the Preliminary Round 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.The difference in ranking as well as strength, tactics, abilities and focus between the two uneven teams was clearly seen in the 90-minute show of Football on the day.Out of 211 Football-playing nations in the world, Bangladesh is ranked 183rd. It is ranked 38th among the Asian football-playing countries. On the contrary, Australia is the 27th in the world and fourth in the Asian region. The two teams have a distance of 156 ranks between them.Very naturally, a win was not an option for the boys in the red and green outfits against such a strong team on the day at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in front of a crowd of 25,000 spectators. The fans were not expecting a win but were not hoping to see a defeat of seven goals.It was the boys' first match of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and it was expected that, after some good results in the previous qualifier match against different teams, the boys were going to do better than what they actually did in the Thursday match.The disciples of coach Javier Fernandez were saying for some days that they were going to do better in the Australian match and it was not certainly something the fans were hoping for.Australia boys dominated the match from the beginning, scoring four goals in the first half and three more in the second half.The Socceroos were led by their captain Harry Souttar, who scored a hat-trick and became the first Australian player to do so in a World Cup qualifier.The other goals were scored by Martin Boyle, Aaron Mooy, Jamie Maclaren and Awer Mabil.The Bangladesh boys merely managed to create any chances while they were constantly under pressure from Australia's high-pressing playing style.Still, Bangladesh goalkeeper Mitul Marma made some brave saves, but his impressive performance could not prevent the big margin of defeat.It was not surprising as the goalkeeper already said on Tuesday that he would do everything at his disposal to keep the castle safe but he might need support from the rest of his mates.Now, the result pushed Bangladesh to the bottom of Group-I while Australia is atop the group with three points. The other teams in the group are Palestine, Lebanon and the Maldives.Bangladesh will host Australia in the second leg match on 28 March next year at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.From the second round of the Asian qualifiers, consists of nine groups of four teams each, the top two teams from each group will secure the third round.The third round will have three groups of six teams each, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the World Cup.The third-placed teams will play in the fourth round, where the winners will qualify for the inter-confederation playoffs.The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams for the first time in history and will be played in North America, with Canada, Mexico and the United States as the co-hosts.