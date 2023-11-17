Biman to start Dhaka-Chennai flight from December 16

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to spread its wings to south Indian city Chennai from December 16, especially to facilitate Bangladeshi medical service seekers."It's a much demanded route for Bangladeshi nationals to India and we have decided to operate three weekly flights on Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka route," Biman Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiul Azim told BSS on Thursday.The flight will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, he said.The Biman chief said this is the part of the national flag carrier's route extension plan as Biman recently commenced direct flight to Narita in Japan and resumed flight operation to Guangzhou in China. �BSS