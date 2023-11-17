SCCI holds workshop on online tax returns submission

The Sylhet Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Thursday organized a workshop on 'Highlights of Personal Income Tax and Tax Returns through Tax-Do'.Experts at the workshop explained the process of filling out individual income tax returns online using 'TAXdo' application in easy ways. The SCCI organized the program in association with the Sylhet District Tax Lawyers Association and SMAC IT Limited.The SCCI President Tamim Ahmed presided over the day-long workshop. Syed Zakir Hossain, Commissioner of Sylhet Tax Zone, was present here as the guest of honor.Snehasish Barua FCA, the Director of SMAC IT Ltd, explained the app's transformative capabilities and impact.Regarding 'Tax-Do', he said that through this software, anyone can fill out income tax returns online within a few minutes at home. It is a fully automated system, which allows anyone to easily prepare income tax returns as per rules based on inputs."Tax-Do automatically calculates income tax when users simply input their income from various sources into the software," he said.President of SCCI Tamim Ahmed said that Sylhet region is populated by expatriates, the flow of remittances is high and people have money in their hands. Therefore, the possibility of tax collection is also high.But due to the lack of tax awareness and the complexity of the existing tax payment process, many people do not pay taxes.