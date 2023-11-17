Radiant, Swiss pharma giant Roche sign co-promotion deal

F Hoffmann-La Roche, a global research-based innovative pharmaceutical company in Switzerland, and Radiant Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical products in Bangladesh and an importer of specialised lifesaving medicines, signed a co-promotion agreement to bring synergy in the areas of alleviating severe disease conditions like cancer, ophthalmology and neurology.Adriano Treve, area head for Central Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia, and Indian subcontinent at the Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, and Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, signed the deal at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently, said a press release.Treve in his speech emphasised the significance of this collaboration, highlighting the potential to unlock new avenues for the accessibility of high-quality innovative treatments for the people of Bangladesh.Zahedee expressed confidence in this collaboration saying that it is a milestone for Bangladesh's pharmaceuticals industry. With a focus on mutual trust and cooperation, Zahedee envisioned a future where the pharmaceutical industry will thrive benefiting the nation and its citizens.Among others, Mark Heeb, country manager of Roche Bangladesh, and Lt Gen (retd) Sina Ibn Jamali, managing director and CEO of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, were present.