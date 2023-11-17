Video
BGMEA seeks EU support for sustainable RMG sector growth

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the European Union (EU) to maintain its support for the country's apparel  industry to further accelerate its sustainable progress to improve workers  socioeconomic conditions.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan gave the call at a meeting with a EU delegation led by Paola Pampaloni, Managing Director (Acting) for Asia and Pacific Department at the European External Action Service (EEAS). Said a press release.

The delegation included Monika BYLAITE, Deputy Head of Division, Asia and Pacific - South Asia, EEAS; Marten Westrup, EEAS Trade Coordinator, Global. GI.1. - Trade, EEAS; Alina Boiciuc, Deputy Head of Unit, Directorate-General for Trade, European Commission; Alessandro Tonoli, Policy Officer, Directorate-General for Trade, European Commission; and Laura Corrado, Head of Unit, International Affairs, ETF, Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion.

Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh; Dr. Bernd Spanier, Deputy Head of Delegation; and Abu Syed Belal, Trade Counsellor were also present at the meeting held at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka recently.

The meeting was also attended by BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Directors Asif Ashraf, Faisal Samad, Haroon Ar Rashid, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan and Neela Hosna Ara.

The delegation, comprising key representatives from EEAS discussed critical issues related to Bangladesh's garment industry.

This is the first time any high-level delegation from the EU visited BGMEA. Highlighting the strides made by the industry, Faruque provided an overview of the present situation, emphasizing progress in workplace safety, green growth, workers' rights, and recent labor law reforms.

Faruque also drew attention to the recent significant increase in the minimum wage for garment workers in Bangladesh.

The new gross minimum monthly wage for 7th-grade workers is set at Taka 12,500, equivalent to around US$ 113.63, reflecting a remarkable 56.25 percent increase, with the basic wage seeing a rise of 63.41 percent.

The hike in minimum wage despite global economic challenges, BGMEA President said is a manifestation of the industry's resolve to ensure improved living standards for workers.

He emphasized the industry's commitment to a decent living for workers and called upon brands and buyers to actively support the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Praising the EU's unwavering support, President Faruque acknowledged the significant role the EU has played in the success of Bangladesh's garment industry, especially through the market access provided under the Everything But Arms (EBA) scheme.

He also urged the European Union to consider an extension of transition period of GSP (EBA) from 3 years now to 6 years for ensuring smoother LDC graduation. This is important for reaping benefits from GSP Plus after the graduation.

Faruque expressed optimism that the EU's support would continue in future, underscoring its vital contribution to prosperity of the sector.




