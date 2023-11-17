Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 November, 2023, 4:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Summit Towers to buy 2000 towers from Banglalink

Published : Friday, 17 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

Summit Towers to buy 2000 towers from Banglalink

Summit Towers to buy 2000 towers from Banglalink

Banglalink signed a deal with Summit Towers Limited recently on 2000 towers selling.

As part of the deal, Summit Towers will purchase 2000 towers from Banglalink, making it one of the largest tower operators in Bangladesh and providing long-term tower services to Banglalink.

In 2018, the Tower Sharing Guideline was introduced by the Government and BTRC to ensure the maximum utilization of infrastructure and resources.

Banglalink will be the first operator in the country to fully realize the potential of this guideline by partnering with Summit, a longtime partner in Banglalink's journey and has the right expertise to be a growth partner.

With a customer base exceeding 4 crores across Bangladesh, Banglalink is unwavering in its commitment to serving the nation with innovative and helpful products and services.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Germany to provide 25.5m Euros to BD for 3 projects
Biman to start Dhaka-Chennai flight from December 16
SCCI holds workshop on online tax returns submission
Radiant, Swiss pharma giant Roche sign co-promotion deal
BGMEA seeks EU support for sustainable RMG sector growth
Summit Towers to buy 2000 towers from Banglalink
NBL opens Taltola sub-branch
Community Bank opens fee collection booth at Armed Police Battalion School


Latest News
Cyclone ‘Midhili’ starts crossing Mongla-Payra coast
Blinken says to expect candid talk after Biden calls Xi 'dictator'
Canada, Britain and main EU countries join Myanmar genocide case
15 injured as Bulgarian fans clash with police during Euro qualifier
609 shelters ready in Chattogram ahead of cyclone 'Midhili'
Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ likely to cross Mongla-Pyra coast by Friday evening
Xi courting Indo-Pacific leaders in flurry of talks at summit in San Francisco
All parties must try to stop election centric violence: FM
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Trade, investments in Asia-Pacific not yet recovered after pandemic: Russian diplomat
Most Read News
Commuter train set on fire in Tangail, 2 compartments gutted
JnU student Khadija's bail upheld by SC, no bar to release
Hostage gave birth in Gaza captivity, says Israel PM office
Deep depression over Bay likely to turn into cyclone Midhili
Adam Tamiji Huq's Gulshan residence raided by RAB
Peter Haas leaves for Colombo
UNSC calls for pauses in Gaza fighting for aid
Bus, pickup van set on fire in Gazipur
'Election door is still open for BNP'
229 BGB platoons deployed across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft