Summit Towers to buy 2000 towers from Banglalink

Banglalink signed a deal with Summit Towers Limited recently on 2000 towers selling.As part of the deal, Summit Towers will purchase 2000 towers from Banglalink, making it one of the largest tower operators in Bangladesh and providing long-term tower services to Banglalink.In 2018, the Tower Sharing Guideline was introduced by the Government and BTRC to ensure the maximum utilization of infrastructure and resources.Banglalink will be the first operator in the country to fully realize the potential of this guideline by partnering with Summit, a longtime partner in Banglalink's journey and has the right expertise to be a growth partner.With a customer base exceeding 4 crores across Bangladesh, Banglalink is unwavering in its commitment to serving the nation with innovative and helpful products and services. �UNB