NBL opens Taltola sub-branch

Taltola sub-branch of National Bank Limited officially started its functioning recently. It was inaugurated as the 41st sub-branch under the Malibagh branch.NBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Mehmood Husain attended the event as chief guest and inaugurated the sub-branch, says a press release.On this occasion, NBL Dhaka South Regional Head and SEVP Md. Meshkat-ul-Anwar Khan, Heads of various divisions at head office, Malibag branch manager, Taltola sub-branch in-charge, branch officials, renowned businesspersons, and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.The guests at the inauguration event hoped that local residents can now complete their banking activities through the National Bank near their home.