Community Bank opens fee collection booth at Armed Police Battalion School

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd has inaugurated Fee Collection Booth at Armed Police Battalion School and College at Uttara, Dhaka. Uttara Branch of Community Bank will operate the services.On Wednesday, Md. Fakhrul Islam, Additional SP, APBn Head Quarters, Uttara, Dhaka and Md. Abdul Qaium Khan, DMD and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited jointly inaugurated this Collection Booth by cutting ribbon.Dr Mohammed Abul Hossain Principal of APBn School and College, Uttara, other high officials of the bank and senior teachers of APBn School and College were present in the event.